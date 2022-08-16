Chelsea Want Mason Mount And Reece James To Sign Long-term Contracts

The two Blues stars are considered so valuable that the club want them to sign six-year contracts with options for a seventh year.

Both England Internationals have been at the club for the development, and found their way into the first team around the same time.

According to journalist Matt Law, the side are wanting to seal the two players into long contracts that will commit a large portion of their careers to the London outfit.

Should the proposed contracts go ahead, Reece James will be 29 years old by the end of the deal, and Mount would be 30.

Neither of the players have signed permanently for any club other than Chelsea, but the two have been deployed on loan spells. The elder of the two has been on loan to Vitesse and Derby County, whilst the fullback has spent time in Wigan.

The plan is thought to be spearheaded by new owner Todd Boehly, who has experience in US sports where longer term contracts are far more common.

It is unknown when these would be signed or if the two young talents are agreeable to the terms yet, but as staples in Thomas Tuchel's side it is likely they would want to secure their legacies at the club.

