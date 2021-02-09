NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea want to extend Thiago Silva's at the club beyond summer

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are looking to extend Thiago Silva's contract at the club this summer with his current deal set to expire. 

Silva, 36, joined on an initial one-year contract in the summer after leaving PSG on a free transfer following eight seasons at the French club. 

He has impressed greatly and his presence in the Blues backline is noticeable, particularly when absent from the side.

And it has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea want to keep hold of the central defender past this summer. 

READ MORE: Chelsea receive major boost in Dayot Upamecano pursuit

READ MORE: Hakim Ziyech opens up on tough start to life at Chelsea

READ MORE: The latest on Chelsea's pursuit of David Alaba

READ MORE: Chelsea reveal asking price for midfielder Ross Barkley

It is now down to Silva if he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge but there is 'positive feelings' from his side. 

Absolute Chelsea have had this confirmed in recent weeks as we understand that Silva's camp want to stay at Chelsea. 

fbl-eng-pr-fulham-chelsea (15)

Silva is currently out injured with a thigh injury and is hoped to return to the side for the Blues match against Southampton on February 20. 

"With Thiago, we are fighting for him every day but he will be for sure out for the FA Cup so it will take time," said Tuchel.

"It will be several days but we set the goal, I would like him back for maybe Southampton, that’s realistic but also ambitious. I know Thiago, he will do everything to be ready as soon as possible but it is a muscle injury so you cannot take any risk."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Upamecano cover
Transfer News

Chelsea ready to trigger £38M release clause for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the summer

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-wolves (51)
News

Chelsea want to extend Thiago Silva's at the club beyond summer

Upamecano vs Hertha Berlin
Transfer News

Chelsea receive major boost in Dayot Upamecano chase as Man United drop out of race to sign RB Leipzig sensation

Hakim vs Wolves
News

"Things aren't going the way I hoped" - Hakim Ziyech opens up on difficult start to life at Chelsea

James vs Sheffield
News

"We are playing better as a team" - Reece James reflects on positive start to life under Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Werner vs Sheffield
News

"It's very good for me" - Chelsea forward Timo Werner delivers verdict on new role under Thomas Tuchel

Barkley
Transfer News

Aston Villa asked to pay club record £40M fee to seal permanent move for Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley

Alaba cover
Transfer News

The latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba