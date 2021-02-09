Chelsea want to extend Thiago Silva's at the club beyond summer

Chelsea are looking to extend Thiago Silva's contract at the club this summer with his current deal set to expire.

Silva, 36, joined on an initial one-year contract in the summer after leaving PSG on a free transfer following eight seasons at the French club.

He has impressed greatly and his presence in the Blues backline is noticeable, particularly when absent from the side.

And it has now been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano that Chelsea want to keep hold of the central defender past this summer.

It is now down to Silva if he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge but there is 'positive feelings' from his side.

Absolute Chelsea have had this confirmed in recent weeks as we understand that Silva's camp want to stay at Chelsea.

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Silva is currently out injured with a thigh injury and is hoped to return to the side for the Blues match against Southampton on February 20.

"With Thiago, we are fighting for him every day but he will be for sure out for the FA Cup so it will take time," said Tuchel.

"It will be several days but we set the goal, I would like him back for maybe Southampton, that’s realistic but also ambitious. I know Thiago, he will do everything to be ready as soon as possible but it is a muscle injury so you cannot take any risk."

