Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Determined to Reach Carabao Cup Final at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel is determined to reach his fourth final since becoming Chelsea boss 12 months ago when they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals on Wednesday night.

An FA Cup final - ending in defeat -, a Champions League triumph and winning the UEFA Super Cup, the Carabao Cup poses another chance for Tuchel to land more silverware with the Blues.

They are on the verge of reaching the final following a 2-0 first leg victory and are clear favourites to reach next month's final at Wembley.

Last time out at Wembley, which was Tuchel's first final, they were beaten thanks to a stunning Youri Tielemans strike to inflict consecutive FA Cup final heartbreak on the Blues.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel wants his side to 'swallow' their Wembley defeat and focus on the task ahead of getting past Spurs to progress to the final, which will give them the chance to put their Wembley wrongs right.

“It will not help because we lost the match against Leicester,” said Tuchel ahead of the second leg on Wednesday night, as quoted by football.london.

“We have to swallow it and move on. It hurts, always. If you make it to a final then you always have the risk to lose it.

“It cannot make you the biggest loser because there are more teams who lose in semi finals and quarter finals and earlier rounds.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We are very competitive. I want to be there, when you are so close and you are in the semi final and you win the first leg, of course you can feel and see Wembley on the horizon.

“And you want to go there. It is a big target once you are so close.

“We want to show this determination that is necessary and that you feel when you are close. It is getting real and it brings out the very best in all of us and this is what we trust.”

