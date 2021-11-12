Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Want to Renew Contract

    Author:

    Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has provided an update on Chelsea's stance over his future at Stamford Bridge.

    The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2018 from Napoli for a fee of £50 million and he's gone onto win the Europa League and Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

    His current deal runs out in 2023 and now the Blues are readying an offer to tie him down to a new contract. 

    imago1007848810h

    The Chelsea midfielder's agent, Santos, has revealed the Blues want to renew his deal and now they are waiting for an offer to come in.

    "Marina Granovskaia, has already let us know that she wants to renew his contract, so we'll see what happens," as relayed by Area Napoli

    Jorginho was very fond of his time at Napoli and there has been constant speculation over whether he would return to Naples one day.

    Read More

    imago1007848774h

    Santos refused to shut down the rumours stating it could happen one day.

    He added: "Never say never (on possible Napoli return), because the market is very dynamic."

    Jorginho has had quite the year for club and country on a team and individual level. He's won the Champions League and European Championships, as well as being nominated for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. 

    It is no wonder why Chelsea want to keep him in west London. It's now a matter of time before negotiations get underway to tie his long-term future down in the capital. 

    More Chelsea Coverage

    imago1007848774h
    Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Want to Renew Contract

