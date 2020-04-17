Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

The 2019/20 campaign is currently suspended following the coronavirus outbreak, and plans for the remainder of the season to be finished are yet to be confirmed.

All 20 Premier League clubs met on Friday to discuss plans on how the current season could be finished, with all clubs remaining united to finish the campaign.

It was believed that during the meeting, plans to finish the season by June 30th would be discussed, however Sky Sports report that no such proposal was raised on Friday.

The Sun previously reported that Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham would all unite together to block any plans to end the season on June 30th to ensure the rest of the season is finished.

The 'big six' are facing heavy revenue losses, with Frank Lampard's side set to lose over £90 million should the season be scrapped.

Chelsea could be set to lose £49.3 million in television revenue, whilst missing out on £10.9 million worth of matchday income.

The Blues would also be set to lose £30.9 million worth of revenue from commercial and retail sales.

Meanwhile Uefa are looking at the possibility of holding the Champions League final to end the current European season on August 29th.

A meeting is set to take place on April 23rd to discuss plans on how the season can be finished.

What do you think should happen with the remainder of the 2019/20 Premier League season? Let us know down below your thoughts!

