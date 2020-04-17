Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea remain focused on completing 2019/20 Premier League season

Matt Debono

Chelsea have continued their desire to see the remainder of the current Premier League season out.

The 2019/20 campaign is currently suspended following the coronavirus outbreak, and plans for the remainder of the season to be finished are yet to be confirmed. 

All 20 Premier League clubs met on Friday to discuss plans on how the current season could be finished, with all clubs remaining united to finish the campaign. 

It was believed that during the meeting, plans to finish the season by June 30th would be discussed, however Sky Sports report that no such proposal was raised on Friday.  

The Sun previously reported that Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham would all unite together to block any plans to end the season on June 30th to ensure the rest of the season is finished. 

The 'big six' are facing heavy revenue losses, with Frank Lampard's side set to lose over £90 million should the season be scrapped. 

Chelsea could be set to lose £49.3 million in television revenue, whilst missing out on £10.9 million worth of matchday income. 

The Blues would also be set to lose £30.9 million worth of revenue from commercial and retail sales. 

Meanwhile Uefa are looking at the possibility of holding the Champions League final to end the current European season on August 29th.

A meeting is set to take place on April 23rd to discuss plans on how the season can be finished. 

What do you think should happen with the remainder of the 2019/20 Premier League season? Let us know down below your thoughts!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AC Milan face competition from PSG to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

PSG have reportedly joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with AC Milan remaining in the hunt for a permanent deal for the €35 million-rated Frenchman.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic reflects on ‘really fun season’ at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reflected on his first season at the club after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Matt Debono

Carlo Ancelotti's 2009/10 title-winning Chelsea side third most entertaining side since 2000

Chelsea's 2009/10 Premier League triumph under Carlo Ancelotti has been listed as the third most entertaining side since 2000, according to a recent study.

Matt Debono

Barcelona manager delivers transfer ultimatum to Chelsea amid Philippe Coutinho interest

FC Barcelona manager Quique Setien has warned Chelsea they will need to match the Philippe Coutinho's asking price if a transfer is to materialise.

Ben Davies

Report: Chelsea make moves to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Chelsea have reportedly made a move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner after making contact with the player's entourage regarding a summer transfer.

Ben Davies

Hakim Ziyech's former coach insists midfielder will hit the ground running at Chelsea following Premier League switch

Hakim Ziyech's former coach at Heerenveen Hans De Jong has spoken in support of the Ajax midfielder, insisting that he will be a huge success in the Premier League ahead of his summer move to Chelsea.

Ben Davies

André Onana names preferred transfer destination amid Chelsea and Barcelona interest

Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has refused to rule out a move away from Amsterdam this summer, revealing his preferred destination following interest from Barcelona and Chelsea.

Ben Davies

N'Golo Kante keen to stay at Chelsea amid Barcelona and Real Madrid links

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante wants to remain at the club despite interest from Spain.

Matt Debono

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic sends message to stay at home

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has sent a message for people to continue to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt Debono

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho swap deal for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Barcelona have set their sights on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer and are looking to include Philippe Coutinho as part of a deal.

Matt Debono