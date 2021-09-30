'Chelsea Was The Wrong Choice' for Hakim Ziyech, Says Rafael Van Der Vaart

September 30, 2021
'Chelsea Was The Wrong Choice' for Hakim Ziyech Reveals Dutch Legend

Former Holland midfielder Rafael van der Vaart believes that Hakim Ziyech made a mistake in moving to Chelsea, and instead would have done better at Tottenham.

Ziyech moved to Chelsea from Ajax in 2020 and has since played a total of 44 games for the Blues, in which he has scored seven goals.

Despite featuring regularly for the west London side, he hasn't hit the ground running the way he would have liked to.

As per Ziggo Sport, Van der Vaart has stated he believes Ziyech could have excelled at Tottenham and performed better than he has at Chelsea.

"In retrospect it's easy, but I think it (moving to Chelsea) was the wrong choice.

"I hope he will fully blossom, but if he had gone to Tottenham, for example.

"They miss a player like him. He played very well at Ajax and did the same against Tottenham. Then just take him with you!

Van der Vaart continued, claiming that Tottenham would fight for the title if Ziyech was in their squad.

"With such a player, Tottenham are title contenders and they are not now, because they all have the same kind of players.

"It was a pity that he went to Chelsea and that match is not yet great."

Ziyech has had an on-and-off time at Chelsea, struggling to compete with the number of similar players already in the Blues ranks.

He was however, given the opportunity in his first season at the club to play, and win, a Champions League final.

