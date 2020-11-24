Chelsea 'welcome' decision for fans to return to sporting events

Chelsea have welcomed the UK Government's decision to allow fans back into sporting events from December 2.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed in his new lockdown plans that from December 2 fans would be allowed back into ground, but it would be limited.

If the area is in Tier 1, 4,000 spectators are allowed to attend, and if in Tier 2 it is a 50 per cent capacity of a maximum of 2,000 fans.

Frank Lampard's side have managed well without the fans but will welcome a return of spectators to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Football Club released a statement on Tuesday supporting the decision.

"Chelsea Football Club welcomes yesterday’s announcement by the Prime Minister and the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on a return of supporters to elite sports events from 2 December.

"The announcement, linked to a wider three-tier system of Covid restrictions which will follow the end of a four-week lockdown, means that for Premier League clubs, fans may return in lower transmission areas with a maximum of 4,000 fans being allowed into stadiums in tier one (medium alert) locations, and 2,000 fans in tier two (high alert) locations.

"While the current guidelines mean that we will not yet be able to return to full capacity at Stamford Bridge, the Club continues to work on plans to accommodate as many fans as possible, as fairly as possible, and we appreciate supporter patience as we do so.

"Chelsea FC also continues to support the Premier League as it works towards an agreement on a roadmap, with DCMS and the Sports Technology and Innovation Group, for pilot events that can help all Premier League clubs quickly scale up to larger capacities in line with the Sports Ground Safety Authority’s COVID-secure guidelines and beyond."



Chelsea Chairman Bruce Buck also commented on the Government's announcement on Sunday and echoed the thoughts of the club.

"As I am sure our fans do as well, the Club welcomes this development and will continue to work with the Premier League and the DCMS on the safe return of fans to Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea's first game after the new lockdown rules come into place is against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, currently scheduled for Saturday 5 December.

London is reportedly expected to go into Tier 2 which would see a maximum of 2,000 fans allowed into Stamford Bridge for the match.

