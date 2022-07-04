Chelsea Well-Represented at Pride In London Occasion As The Event Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary

The Blues were present at the big event as supporters and club officials took to the streets.

Over a million people are thought to have been in the crowd as a bus emblazoned with the club's badge and LGBTQ+ flag along the side. The club mascots Stamford and Bridget were on the bus as it travelled from Hyde Park.

Speaking to Club Media, senior communications manager Emma Marshall, who was on the bus for the display, said that, "To be on the bus with so many colleagues, friends and allies to showcase Chelsea as a club that champions football as a game for everyone, was inspiring."

The event sees it's 50th Anniversary this year, and the club celebrated with Chelsea's Pride Bus' first appearance. Marshall believed the event was a success, and said that the club.

"We’ve shown that we can do an awesome Pride and I know that we can do it even bigger and better on our second go next year!"

The football world has a lot to celebrate this year in terms of LGBT inclusion, with Blackpool player Jake Daniels coming out in May, becoming the first active male professional footballer to publicly come out as gay.

