Chelsea Were Interested in Sergio Aguero Before Barcelona Signing

Chelsea showed interest in Sergio Aguero until the 'last minute' before he signed for Barcelona, his father has revealed.

The 33-year-old has agreed to join Barcelona once his deal at Manchester City ends at the end of June, which saw him fall to defeat in his final game for the club - against Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Aguero had lots of interest ahead of a free transfer this summer but ended up joining Barcelona after Manchester City didn't offer him a new deal to stay at the Etihad.

(Photo by Bagu Blanco / PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea were linked with the Argentine and his father Leonel El Castillo has confirmed the Blues were interested in the forward until the very end.

What Sergio Aguero's father said

Speakig to Radio La Red, Leonel said: "My son was waiting right up to the last moment to renew with City but it didn't happen.

"He didn't know what was going to happen with his future. There were several clubs interested in signing him.

(Photo by Bagu Blanco / PRESSINPHOTO)

"Arsenal were interested in him and Chelsea to the last minute. If he didn't stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain.

"He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy. He's been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they've always talked.

"It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they're going to play together."

