'Chelsea Will Always Be in My Heart' - Blues Star Pens Emotional Farewell to Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea with 'hundreds of memories' after writing a passionate farewell message ahead of his departure this summer.

Following five seasons at the club after arriving from Italy and AS Roma, his time at Stamford Bridge will come to an end when the season concludes this Sunday against Watford.

Rudiger, 29, will depart when his contract expires after failing to agree a new deal with the club, a matter which was labelled as complicated by the German, which sees him head to Spain to join Real Madrid.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He confirmed his departure, something Thomas Tuchel did on his behalf recently after a conversation between the pair at Cobham, on Friday morning prior to their final game of the 2021/22 season in an interview with The Players' Tribune.

Rudiger reflected on his five-year stint at Chelsea, a period of ups and downs, which saw him lift many trophies including the Champions League last season.

Leaving this summer will be a sad moment for the Germany international after his enjoyable time at Chelsea, a club which will forever remain in his heart.

"I leave this club with a heavy heart," he told The Players' Tribune. "It has meant everything to me. Even this season, with all the complications, has been enjoyable. Football is football. We are blessed to play a game for a living that we would play for free anyway.

"Chelsea will always be in my heart. London will always be my home. I came here alone, and now I have a wife and two beautiful kids. I also have a new brother for life named Kova. I have an FA Cup, a Europa League and a Champions League medal. And of course, I have hundreds of memories that will stay with me forever."

