'Chelsea will always be in my heart', says Ramires

Former Blues midfielder Ramires has opened up on his relationship with Chelsea after leaving back in 2016.

The 33-year-old spent five-and-a-half-years in west London after joining from Benfica in 2010, having left for China in January 2016.

Ramires made 251 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and assisting on 25 occasions.

He will always be remembered for his incredible chip over Victor Valdes in 2012 against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals, which saw Chelsea progress into the final, eventually becoming European champions. for the very first time in the club's history.

Looking back on his spell at Chelsea, the Brazilian reflected on his move from Portugal to England and his connection that he built with the club and fans.

"I miss London. I learnt so much living there and got along well with everyone. I miss Chelsea but the club and the fans will always be in my heart," Ramires told Mirror Sport.

"I think that I got the respect of all because I always tried to give my best on the pitch. The English fans are thankful for that, and I admire it. It’s an honour for me to be part of Chelsea history.

"When I arrived at the club, I was mentally ready for the league, I had stayed in Portugal and I think that prepared me for any surprises a young footballer might have when he moved to a new country.

“Normally when you move to Europe as a young player there are a lot of things you’re confronted with but because I had already settled in in Portugal I tapped into that experience and applied it when I arrived in England.

“I also have to say that Chelsea had some really good players who welcomed new players and made them feel at home so that was really helpful."

