'Chelsea will always be special to me' - Timo Werner on his time in England

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has spoken on his two years at Chelsea after returning to RB Leipzig last week.

Werner endured a tough spell at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Leipzig in 2020, but he gave fond words about his time wearing blue.

Speaking to German outlet SPORT1, Werner admitted that Thomas Tuchel's style of play at Chelsea wasn't right for him, which was a reason for his exit from SW6.

"I think the coach's game system didn't suit me perfectly. So it was clear to me that I wanted to take a new step. I'm at an age where I want to play as much as I can."

Despite his goalscoring troubles at Chelsea, finding the net just 23 times in 89 games for the Blues, the 26-year old enjoyed great European success with the club by winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Club and Club World Cup.

Timo Werner during a warm-up for Chelsea IMAGO / Focus Images

Werner said that because of this success, he will regard Chelsea as one of the best spells in his career.

"I really associate Chelsea with great success - the greatest of my career. It will always be a special club for me. I will also stay in contact with many players from the team."

These words certainly hold great significance, with Werner returning to Stamford Bridge last weekend to watch his former side draw 2-2 with Tottenham on Sunday.

The Germany international previously said that he didn't understand why the Chelsea fans supported him so much despite him missing so many chances, but the club's fans were known to appreciate his effort during games which enhanced his popularity.

After the Tottenham game, he was spotted with Trevoh Chalobah as a group of fans chanted his name, proving that the supporters truly appreciated his effort during his time at Chelsea.

Even though Werner struggled to find his feet with the Blues, everyone associated with Chelsea will forever be indebted to his contribution to the success he achieved with the club.

