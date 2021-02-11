Chelsea will be ready for 'intense' FA Cup quarter-final tie against Sheffield United, says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has reacted to Chelsea drawing Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea managed to progress into the last eight of the cup with a 1-0 win against Championship side Barnsley at Oakwell on Thursday night.

Tammy Abraham's goal in the 64th minute was the difference for the Blues to see off a well-organised Barnsley side in Yorkshire.

(Photo by Martin Rickett)

The win doesn't only extend Chelsea's unbeaten start under Tuchel to five games (W4, D1), but it also sets up a quarter-final tie against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United side.

Chelsea only played the Blades on Sunday, which they came out 2-1 victors, and they will meet once again in west London next month.

"I said last Sunday [when we played them] that it felt like a cup game, they played it like one," said Tuchel on the quarter-final draw. "I was very happy we adapted in the way we did and accepted that challenge because it was a very intense game.

"We took away a deserved win, it was hard for us to win and it will be again.

Thomas Tuchel with the match-winner Tammy Abraham at full-time. (Photo by DAVE THOMPSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is the quarter final of the most prestigious competition in the world. I had a feeling that we would play them again, that we would have to travel to Sheffield to complete the three games in a row in this area.

"But we are happy to play at Stamford Bridge because it saves us a lot of travel. We will prepare for another intense game and we will be ready."

