Chelsea to face Barnsley in Carabao Cup third round

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup. 

Frank Lampard's side saw their opponents confirmed after the Tykes beat Middlesbrough 2-0 in the second round to set up a third round tie with the Blues. 

This will be the first time Chelsea and Barnsley have met in the League Cup, with the last meeting between the sides back in 2008 in the FA Cup when Barnsley beat the Blues 1-0 in the quarter-finals. 

The cup clash will be played on Wednesday 23 September at Stamford Bridge.

