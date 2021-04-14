Chelsea will face Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

Chelsea will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side set up a last four tie after they progressed with a 2-1 aggregate win over FC Porto, despite losing the second leg in Seville following a late goal by Mehdi Taremi.

And their opponents were confirmed after Real Madrid held on for a goalless draw at Anfield on Wednesday night to seal a 3-1 aggregate win over Liverpool.

EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

The two will now come face-to-face in the last four, with the first leg set to take place later this month.

When will the ties take place?

First leg: 27/28 April

Second leg: 4/5 May

Locations

The first leg will be Real's 'home' tie, with the reverse second leg being Chelsea's 'home' tie.

Thomas Tuchel hinted why he wanted to face Real in the semis and he has had his wish granted.

"In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing," said Tuchel.

"The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure.

'Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us."

Chelsea fans voted on who they wanted to face and they agreed with the Blues boss, with 75 per cent of a 2,500 poll voting in favour of welcoming back Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge.

Will their hopes of drawing Real pay off when they face the Spanish side later this month? Time will only tell.

