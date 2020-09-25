Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, it has now been confirmed.

Frank Lampard's side awaited their opponents for the next round after they claimed a huge 6-0 win, which included a Kai Havertz hat-trick, against Barnsley at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile Spurs were due to face League Two side Leyton Orient however the cup tie couldn't take place due to several Orient players testing positive for coronavirus, which meant they could not fulfil the tie.

In a statement by the EFL:

"In accordance with Carabao Cup Rules, Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded with a bye to progress to Round Four of the Carabao Cup and will now play Chelsea on Tuesday 29 September.

"The Round Three tie scheduled for Tuesday 22 September between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur could not take place following the issue by Waltham Forest Borough Council of an order preventing the match being played as planned. This followed a number of Leyton Orient players testing positive for COVID-19.

"The EFL Board has determined that in line with Carabao Cup Rule 5.1, the Club was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture by virtue of the Council’s order and shall therefore forfeit the tie."

Chelsea will travel across London on Tuesday 29 September to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in north London.

