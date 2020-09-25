SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea to face Tottenham Hotspur in Carabao Cup fourth round after Spurs handed bye past Leyton Orient

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, it has now been confirmed. 

Frank Lampard's side awaited their opponents for the next round after they claimed a huge 6-0 win, which included a Kai Havertz hat-trick, against Barnsley at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

chelsea-v-barnsley-carabao-cup-third-round (6)

Meanwhile Spurs were due to face League Two side Leyton Orient however the cup tie couldn't take place due to several Orient players testing positive for coronavirus, which meant they could not fulfil the tie. 

In a statement by the EFL:

 "In accordance with Carabao Cup Rules, Tottenham Hotspur have been awarded with a bye to progress to Round Four of the Carabao Cup and will now play Chelsea on Tuesday 29 September.

"The Round Three tie scheduled for Tuesday 22 September between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur could not take place following the issue by Waltham Forest Borough Council of an order preventing the match being played as planned. This followed a number of Leyton Orient players testing positive for COVID-19.   

"The EFL Board has determined that in line with Carabao Cup Rule 5.1, the Club was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture by virtue of the Council’s order and shall therefore forfeit the tie."

Chelsea will travel across London on Tuesday 29 September to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in north London. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Brom vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday as they face Slaven Bilić's West Brom side at the Hawthorns.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: West Brom vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday 26 September and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at the Hawthorns.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Barnsley | Carabao Cup

Chelsea welcome Championship outfit Barnsley to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup looking to begin their run with a victory.

Ben Davies

Chelsea complete £22M signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes

Chelsea have announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 6-0 Barnsley: Kai Havertz bags hat-trick as Blues cruise into fourth round

Kai Havertz bagged his first hat-trick for Chelsea as they beat Barnsley 6-0 in the Carabao Cup third round.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Barnsley | Carabao Cup

The team news is in from west London ahead of the Carabao Cup third round tie between Chelsea and Barnsley.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard outlines Petr Cech's influence of Edouard Mendy's signing

Frank Lampard has revealed Petr Cech's role in the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Matt Debono

When Edouard Mendy could make his debut for Chelsea

Edouard Mendy is on the verge of completing his transfer to Chelsea this summer from Rennes.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical ahead of £22M move

Frank Lampard has revealed that Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is completing his medical at Chelsea ahead of his switch to England.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Barnsley cup tie

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their third round tie in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night against Barnsley.

Matt Debono