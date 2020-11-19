Frank Lampard insists Chelsea will find a solution to ensuring Christian Pulisic stays injury-free.

The 22-year-old has suffered several setbacks since his blockbuster arrival last summer from Borussia Dortmund, with the latest a hamstring strain which he picked up in the warm-up prior to the win against Burnley.

Pulisic joined up with the USMNT camp ahead of their match against Wales during the international break before returning to Cobham to continue his recovery.

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He will stay on the sidelines for Chelsea's Premier League visit to Newcastle United this weekend as Lampard ruled the American out.

However the Blues boss says they will find the 'right balance' for Pulisic so that he remains fit all season.

"Christian Pulisic is not fit for Newcastle but has stepped up his training slowly. It's been quite a problematic injury so we will stay cautious.

"Pulisic has had a problematic injury, every player is different. Everything about him and how he prepares is perfect so we need to find the right balance between playing and resting. He's a young player, we will find a solution."

----------

