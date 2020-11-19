SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

'Chelsea will find a solution for Christian Pulisic', says boss Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea will find a solution to ensuring Christian Pulisic stays injury-free.

The 22-year-old has suffered several setbacks since his blockbuster arrival last summer from Borussia Dortmund, with the latest a hamstring strain which he picked up in the warm-up prior to the win against Burnley. 

Pulisic joined up with the USMNT camp ahead of their match against Wales during the international break before returning to Cobham to continue his recovery. 

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-chelsea (12)
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He will stay on the sidelines for Chelsea's Premier League visit to Newcastle United this weekend as Lampard ruled the American out.

However the Blues boss says they will find the 'right balance' for Pulisic so that he remains fit all season.

"Christian Pulisic is not fit for Newcastle but has stepped up his training slowly. It's been quite a problematic injury so we will stay cautious.

"Pulisic has had a problematic injury, every player is different. Everything about him and how he prepares is perfect so we need to find the right balance between playing and resting. He's a young player, we will find a solution."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Antonio Rudiger set to make first Premier League start of the season

Following the recent international break, the Blues are back in action as they travel up north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

Jevans99

Chelsea team news: Christian Pulisic & Thiago Silva out of Newcastle clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 21 November and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Trio set to miss Chelsea's game against Newcastle United

Chelsea have been handed a blow as three expected to miss Newcastle clash.

Matt Debono

January Business: Three Alternatives to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea’s pursuit of Declan Rice has been well chronicled.

finnw34

What are Chelsea's chances of winning the 2020/21 Premier League title?

In recent weeks, Chelsea have seen their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season increase following recent results.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea set to make fresh January move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea are set to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in January.

Matt Debono

Could Mateo Kovacic have to self-isolate due to positive Covid test in Croatia squad?

Mateo Kovacic will not have to self-isolate after his Croatian teammate Domagoj Vida was substituted at half-time during Croatia's 3-3 draw against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19.

Matt Debono

Reece James on arrivals of duo Hakim Ziyech & Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed his relationship with new arrival Hakim Ziyech clicked early on.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour provides positive injury update after knee injury

Billy Gilmour has provided a positive injury update following his return from a long-term knee injury.

Matt Debono