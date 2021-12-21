'Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Fires Chelsea Covid-19 Warning to Premier League Title Rivals Man City & Liverpool

Thomas Tuchel is adamant Chelsea will fight to find solutions to their depleted squad following Covid-19 disruptions.

The new Omicron variant has wreaked havoc on Chelsea recently, causing eight players to test positive for the virus, Kai Havertz and Lewis Baker are the latest to test positive, joining the likes of Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi in self-isolation.

Tuchel has been forced to call upon youngsters in the academy into training this week to add to the limited numbers ahead of Chelsea playing three games in seven games.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea's recent form hasn't been their best. Two consecutive draws have seen the Blues fall six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in the title race.

But Tuchel is relishing the challenge of playing three games in a short period of time despite their ongoing problems with squad availability.

He insists they will fight through the struggles, saying: "Not (experienced managing) at Christmas, and not between Christmas and New Year, but this is actually quite exciting.

"It's nothing new to play three matches in a week, but to play three matches in a week without nine or 10 players, that is challenging.

"The situation itself, we would love to be involved in all these competitions, and love to have the challenge with everybody. This is not the case, and so we struggle a little bit and need to find solutions. That's why we're here.

"We wanted to give insight into our thoughts, that's why we did this when we arrived at Wolverhampton. But we also made clear we would fight for the best result and not make any excuses.

"This will maybe be the situation for many, many weeks, because it will not stop when those players come out (of isolation). Maybe it will happen to other players, other clubs.

"So to continue will maybe not change the situation."

