Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will speak with Conor Gallagher at the end of the season to discuss his long-term future at the club.

The 22-year-old is on loan at Crystal Palace for the 2021/22 season after joining on a season-long loan deal last summer, and has excelled in the midfield under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park.

Gallagher has flourished which has seen him score seven goals and make five assists in his 24 appearances for the Eagles this term.

Chelsea were reluctant to let the Englishman leave last summer but allowed Gallagher the opportunity to find regular minutes in the hope of one day forcing his way into the first team selection at Stamford Bridge.

He will be ineligible this weekend to face his parent club who make the trip to south London on Saturday.

Tuchel is a big admirer of Gallagher and is 'happy' that he's a Chelsea player, but will not make a decision over his future at the club until he finishes the current campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Ahead of Chelsea's trip to Selhurst Park, as quoted by football.london, Tuchel admitted: "We wanted to have him here, like I said many times. In the pre-season, I saw he could have a chance to have an impact in our squad.

"He did a fantastic pre-season and he’s a fantastic guy and he cares so much about Chelsea because he’s from the academy.

"It was very nice to have him around and he was impressive in pre-season, and then the opportunity came and they (Crystal Palace) offered him a role which he took and you see what it does to a player if they are needed, if they are playing an important role.

"He was not just offered that role, he took it and he took it with quality, with the energy he has, and now he took several steps in his development which is quite impressive.

"We are happy that he is our player, we are happy it is like this. Would it be the same if he had stayed? Nobody knows, but it was a good decision because he clearly developed and we will take this decision late because there’s no need to take it today.

"The season is by far not over and he needs to finish the season with Crystal Palace in the best possible way and we will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide. But I’m happy that he’s our player."

