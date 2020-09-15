Frank Lampard says his side will continue to improve after their 3-1 win against Brighton in their opening league encounter of the season.

A penalty from Jorginho in the first-half, and second-half goals from Reece James and Kurt Zouma sealed three goals and three points for Chelsea on the south coast on Monday night.

It wasn't one of the finest displays from the Blues but Lampard was happy with his side's performance but insists Chelsea will improve against Sunday - their next opponents on Sunday.

"We will be better," said Lampard. "This is our first game. We’ve got two players making their debuts tonight. We showed a lot of good stuff. It wasn’t where we want to be in the end.

"We will improve for Liverpool but the first game of the season is about getting a win when you come to a place like Brighton and we did a lot of good things to get that."

Frank Lampard will be keen to have Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic available after the German had ice strapped to his knee post-match, while Pulisic missed out following a setback in training.

Jorginho also went off in the late stages at the Amex after picking up a knock, with Lampard insisting he was just tired.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube