Frank Lampard: Chelsea will improve on Brighton win against Liverpool

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard says his side will continue to improve after their 3-1 win against Brighton in their opening league encounter of the season.

A penalty from Jorginho in the first-half, and second-half goals from Reece James and Kurt Zouma sealed three goals and three points for Chelsea on the south coast on Monday night. 

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea (23)

It wasn't one of the finest displays from the Blues but Lampard was happy with his side's performance but insists Chelsea will improve against Sunday - their next opponents on Sunday.

"We will be better," said Lampard. "This is our first game. We’ve got two players making their debuts tonight. We showed a lot of good stuff. It wasn’t where we want to be in the end. 

"We will improve for Liverpool but the first game of the season is about getting a win when you come to a place like Brighton and we did a lot of good things to get that."

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league (18)

Frank Lampard will be keen to have Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic available after the German had ice strapped to his knee post-match, while Pulisic missed out following a setback in training.

Jorginho also went off in the late stages at the Amex after picking up a knock, with Lampard insisting he was just tired.

