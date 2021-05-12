Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Will Wear New 2021/22 Home Kit For FA Cup Final Against Leicester City

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will wear their new 2021/22 home kit for their FA Cup final clash against Leicester City on Saturday at Wembley.

Thomas Tuchel's side will wear next season's strip at Wembley for the final, according to the Athletic

'No decision has, as yet, been taken on the Champions League final later this month against Manchester City' on May 29.

What does the 2021/22 kit look like?

As per designs released by Footy Headlines, 'The Nike Chelsea FC 2021-22 home jersey combines the main colour 'Lyon Blue' with 'Opti Yellow' logos. Lyon Blue is a fresh royal blue, while Opti Yellow is a rather standard yellow.

'Design-wise, the Chelsea 21-22 home kit features an abstract zig-zag and checker all-over print. The Nike and club logos are yellow whilst the 'Three' emblem is white.

'A v-collar is used for the Chelsea 2021-22 home shirt, while there are yellow stripes along the sides.'

E1L295sXEAITgFQ
E1L295uXIAE6ZdZ
E1L295wWEAEtltP
4
Gallery
4 Images

