Christian Pulisic has provided an injury update revealing that he is ready to return to the Chelsea side ahead of this weekend's clash against Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old has been out since August after picking up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

Pulisic had a phenomenal end to the season last campaign post-Covid, netting on four occasions and providing as many assists for the Blues.

He is nearing a return as Lampard revealed Pulisic is 'getting closer' to a return after the Tottenham defeat came to early for the American, and Hakim Ziyech who is also currently recovering from injury.

Speaking on a livestream on Twitch, Pulisic provided an update on his fitness and declared himself 'very ready to play' for Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I’ll say that I’m feeling very good, and very ready to play. I'm missing it a lot."



