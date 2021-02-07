Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic delivers verdict on who will win Super Bowl LV

Christian Pulisic believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win the Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL's showcase event will take place at the Raymond James Stadium on February 7 and Pulisic has given his opinion on who he thinks will win this year.

"To be honest I like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for several years now and I think Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T., so I think they will win Super Bowl LV," said Pulisic.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 22-year-old compared the Chiefs to his side Chelsea due to the youthfulness of the team.

"I think that the Chiefs are like Chelsea because we have a lot of young players and we are a very dynamic team. But they are facing a very experienced team like the Bucs with Brandy and Gronk, so the Chiefs will have a tough time if they want to win."

The American was absent in Chelsea's 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday, the day of the event, which sparked social media to look into several theories.

(Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

However, Thomas Tuchel revealed post-match that Pulisic missed the win in Yorkshire due to family reasons.

"Christian has some family issues to resolve and family is always first so we decided to give him a rest for this game."

