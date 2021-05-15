Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Eyeing FA Cup Final Redemption vs Leicester City

Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Fires Warning to Leicester City Ahead of FA Cup Final

Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic says Chelsea are looking for redemptions in this year's FA Cup final against Leicester City.

Chelsea make the trip across London to face the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday evening with a chance to win their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel.

They nearly lifted the FA Cup last season under Frank Lampard, which Pulisic netted in, but they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, falling at the final hurdle.

Pulisic and co don't want a repeat this time round and are confident of beating Brendan Rodgers' men, but know it won't be easy.

What Christian Pulisic said

He told ESPN"We know what Leicester is all about. They are going to battle, they are a tough team. They've done extremely well in the league this year. We know about their attacking ability and some of the players they have.

"So we expect them to come and battle. We are going to give it everything, and hopefully if we play the way we do and we match their intensity, I think we can beat them."

"I've watched a bit of [that final again], yes," he continued. "It was a game where we obviously started strong, we were able to get ahead, but unfortunately it wasn't our day in the end.

"Obviously the injury was very tough for me. But I am feeling good. I'm excited to kind of get some redemption and win it this year."

"Any time you're in a final, you want to win it regardless of what's happened before, but I definitely want to finish on the right end this year."

