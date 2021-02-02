Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech '100% ready' to face Spurs

Hakim Ziyech is '100 per cent' ready to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday, handing Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel a massive boost.

The 27-year-old missed the 2-0 win against Burnley on Sunday after a recommendation from the medical staff to not play him for more than 30 minutes.

Tuchel decided to rest him completely in order to allow the Moroccan to fully rest to prevent the risk of injury.

Chelsea have a big clash awaiting them on Thursday. They travel across the capital to face rivals Tottenham in north London, and Tuchel has received a major boost concerning Ziyech.

As per Ibrahim Khadra, Ziyech is '100 per cent ready' to face Spurs on Thursday and will return to the Chelsea side.

This will be music to Tuchel's ears as he looked to bring Ziyech back into the fold this week.

Tuchel outlined the full reason for his absence on Sunday and his wishes have come true - Ziyech is available for Thursday.

"We had a normal process of a recommendation [from the medical staff] and we had some words that he is in a personal overload in the last five weeks. He has a history to be a risk for injury when he plays for five weeks of overload. That’s why, the pure physical recommendation of the staff was for him to not play more than 30 minutes.



"We offered him a full break to not be on the bench and even play 30 minutes and he said okay, let’s do the break now and we can start using him again next week full-on.

"Let’s give him the break now because what will we do if we lose someone after 15 minutes and lose the opportunity for an offensive change and that was the only reason."

