Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech reveals his favourite position

Hakim Ziyech has said he loves playing as an inside forward due to the space and options it gives him.

The 27-year-old who arrived in the summer from Ajax has predominantly been utilised out on the right-hand side under Frank Lampard in various systems including the 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 formations.

Now under Thomas Tuchel, Ziyech is given more freedom in the 3-4-3 system as part of a narrow front-three, which sees the wing-back serving as the winger.

So far, Callum Hudson-Odoi has playing in the right wing-back role, while Ziyech has struck up a solid partnership with Reece James, which gives the Moroccan options - to either feed the overlapping defender or to cut inside on his left-foot.

And the Chelsea winger has revealed why he likes playing as an inside forward.

"It is a position where I love to play, without the ball having your responsibility but with the ball being free and trying to find space and trying to play football," Ziyech said to the official Chelsea website.

"That is what I like the most. Get between the lines, find space, between the lines with the one or two touches. Especially in that position you have a lot of options because is the defender coming out, yes or no? If he is not coming you can turn around and find the striker or the left winger or the right winger in space. You have a lot of options."

Ziyech is expected to return to the Chelsea side against Spurs on Thursday after being left out precautionary of the squad against Burnley.

