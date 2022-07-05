Skip to main content

Chelsea Wish Former Player Hernan Crespo A Happy Birthday As Other Well Wishes Flood In

The Argentine Coach spent five years at Stamford Bridge during his impressive career that saw him having stints for both AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The Blues took to twitter to send their well wishes for the former player with a simple message and photo.

The striker won his first European League trophy at Chelsea in the 2005/06 season under Jose Mourinho after returning from his loan to AC Milan.

The current Al-Duhail manager also helped the Blues to win the Community Shield that season as well for the first time since 2000.

The forward saw success in Italy as well, winning the league three times in his tree years at Inter Milan.

Since retirement, Crespo has managed six clubs, including Sao Paulo as well as Italian and Argentinian teams.

In his time in charge, the 47-year-old continued adding to his trophy cabinet, including winning the Campeonato Paulista with Sao Paulo in 2021.

imago1004974235h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans in the comments were quick to wish the star a happy birthday, as well as look back on significant times in the player's career.

One commenter said, "Remember his 92nd minute goal against Wigan?"

Another replied, "Those were the days. When we could sign whoever we wanted."

  Read More Chelsea News

Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Chelsea In Talks To Sign Manchester City Defender Nathan Ake

By Kieran Neller1 hour ago
Matthijs De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still In Best Position to sign Juventus Star Matthejs De Ligt

By Kieran Neller2 hours ago
Stamford Bridge
News

Chelsea Learn New Dates/Kick-Off Times and Channels For Their First Eight Premier League Games

By Connor Dossi-White5 hours ago
Neymar
Transfer News

New Paris Saint-Germain Manager Christophe Galtier Shoots Down Neymar to Chelsea Rumours

By Melissa Edwards7 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

Report: West Ham 'hopeful that a deal can be done' for Chelsea's Armando Broja

By Melissa Edwards8 hours ago
Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: Jorginho Wants To Commit Future To Chelsea, Agent Reveals

By Melissa Edwards8 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea Are Still Waiting On Raphinha’s Decision Despite Barcelona Interest

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago
Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bayern Munich's French World Cup Winner Benjamin Pavard

By Connor Dossi-White10 hours ago