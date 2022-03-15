Chelsea have withdrawn their request to play their FA Cup quarter final tie against Middlesbrough behind closed doors.

The Club requested on Tuesday to have the game at the Riverside Stadium played without spectators due being unable to sell tickets to their supporters after receiving an allocation of over 4,500.

Several hundred were sold before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last Thursday, however the large remainder weren't. They were suspended from selling any further tickets on March 10 and onwards due to the special licence the Club was given as a result of Abramovich's assets being frozen.

Chelsea asked the Government for the green light to sell the remainder of the allocation, but their request was denied, and they subsequently 'reluctantly' requested for the cup tie to be played behind closed doors for 'matters of sporting integrity'.

IMAGO / News Images

This was met with backlash by the Club's Supporters' Trust, as well as Middlesbrough and the Government who all released statement showing their discontent at the request.

And on Tuesday evening, the FA confirmed the Club had indeed withdrawn the request following talks.

In a statement by the FA: "After constructive talks between The FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.

“The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the Government to find a solution that would enable both Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, whilst ensuring sanctions are respected."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube