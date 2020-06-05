Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea named 2019/20 Women's Super League champions

Matt Debono

Chelsea Women have been named the 2019/20 Women's Super League champions on Friday after the season was brought to an early end following the coronavirus crisis. 

Manchester City sat top of the WSL with 40 points after 16 games, one point ahead of Emma Hayes' side - however the Blues have played a game less [15].

Chelsea have been handed the title on a points-per-game basis, which will see Manchester City drop down to second place. 

Chelsea were undefeated so far this season - winning 12 of their 15 games and drawing the other three. 

The FA confirmed on May 25 that the remainder of the season would be cancelled in the best interests of the women's game. 

"Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game. This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign."

This will be Chelsea's third WSL title after winning it for the first time in 2015, and then reclaiming the title in the 2017/18 season.

Liverpool Women will be relegated, with Aston Villa promoted from the Championship.

