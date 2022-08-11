Skip to main content

Chelsea Women Extend Contract With UEFA Euro 2022 Winner Millie Bright

A phenomenal 12 months for defender Millie Bright, with both club and country, has earned her a new and improved contract with the Blues running until 2025. 

The commitment will see the centre back surpass over a decade with the club as she continues to represent the longest serving Chelsea Women's player to date. 

Millie Bright and Rachel Daly

Bright posing with the EUROs trophy alongside Aston Villa's Rachel Daly. 

Bright shone throughout England's Euros campaign by forming a formidable partnership with Arsenal's Leah Williamson at the back, which provided the cleanest defence of the tournament, whilst winning a Player of the Match award versus Spain along the way. 

Having made the switch all the way back in 2014 from Doncaster Rovers Belles, supporters have watched an incredible transition in the 28-year-old, and have seen her become one of the best in her position to help the Blues will all 13 of their major trophies.

On signing the new deal, Bright acknowledged what her tenure has been all about. 

She said: "Chelsea, the fans, the club, the people. Thank you for all your support so far. You're my home and I can't wait to continue fighting for more trophies. Cheers to the future!"

It is a massive boost for Emma Hayes' side as they aim to fight on all fronts once again next season and hopefully retain their Super League title, and finally return the Champions League trophy to London. 

