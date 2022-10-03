Chelsea Women UEFA Champions League Group Confirmed

Chelsea are out of action this week as the players attend their international duties for the first time this season, and UEFA have used the time to seed this year's Champions League group stages.

There are a total of 16 teams including the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and holder's Lyon who are joining the Blues this campaign, but only three will meet them in Group A.

Who will Chelsea face?

Emma Hayes' side have been placed into a group alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Albania's Vllaznia.

Erin Cuthbert ecstatic after scoring in the 2-0 against PSG during the 2019 quarter-finals. IMAGO / Colorsport

Chelsea played PSG most recently in the quarter-finals of the 2018/19 campaign, and they managed to earn their spot in the semis with a 2-0 home victory and a 2-1 away defeat putting them through on goals scored.

There is less of a history between the two remaining opponents but Real Madrid's Caroline Weir will make a return to England having previously played for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, and will be looking forward to clashing with Scotland teammate Erin Cuthbert.

When are the matches?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Bethany England in action against Juventus last season. IMAGO / PA Images

Being placed into a group of death a year after bombing out at the same stage, wouldn't have exactly been on Hayes' wish list, but maybe it'll provide the boost her squad needs to finally bring home some European success.

Read More Chelsea Stories