Skip to main content
Chelsea Women UEFA Champions League Group Confirmed

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Chelsea Women UEFA Champions League Group Confirmed

The Blues have been placed into a group of death.

Chelsea are out of action this week as the players attend their international duties for the first time this season, and UEFA have used the time to seed this year's Champions League group stages. 

There are a total of 16 teams including the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and holder's Lyon who are joining the Blues this campaign, but only three will meet them in Group A. 

Who will Chelsea face?

Emma Hayes' side have been placed into a group alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Albania's Vllaznia.

Erin Cuthbert vs Paris Saint-Germain

Erin Cuthbert ecstatic after scoring in the 2-0 against PSG during the 2019 quarter-finals. 

Chelsea played PSG most recently in the quarter-finals of the 2018/19 campaign, and they managed to earn their spot in the semis with a 2-0 home victory and a 2-1 away defeat putting them through on goals scored. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is less of a history between the two remaining opponents but Real Madrid's Caroline Weir will make a return to England having previously played for Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, and will be looking forward to clashing with Scotland teammate Erin Cuthbert. 

 When are the matches?

Group stage
Matchday 1: 19/20 October
Matchday 2: 26/27 October
Matchday 3: 23/24 November
Matchday 4: 7/8 December
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Bethany England vs Juventus

Bethany England in action against Juventus last season. 

Being placed into a group of death a year after bombing out at the same stage, wouldn't have exactly been on Hayes' wish list, but maybe it'll provide the boost her squad needs to finally bring home some European success. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Edouard Mendy and Kepa
News

Chelsea To Assess Goalkeeping Situation In Lead Up To The New Year

By Luka Foley
Conor Gallagher
News

Graham Potter's Words On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Conor Gallagher

By Luka Foley
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Try To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Leading Race To Sign AC Milan Forward Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Gabriel Martinelli
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Arsenal Forward Gabriel Martinelli

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku Signs Pre-Contract To Join Chelsea Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher Chelsea Goal vs Crystal Palace
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Stay Fifth In The Premier League After Manchester United's Defeat

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Features/Opinions

Opinion: The Curious Case Of Denis Zakaria At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett