Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced

A record-breaking UEFA Euros in the summer has seen some major movement in the women's game, as super league matches start to get consistent air time, and clubs allow big matches to be held at their own stadiums.

Chelsea were scheduled to host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in their first fixture of the 2022/23 season last weekend but, like all of the games across every tier of English football, the tie was postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

It means that the Blues will start their title defence this Sunday in Merseyside, as they take on newly promoted Liverpool at Prenton Park.

Pernille Harder and Ji So Yun celebrating during West Ham 2-4 Chelsea last season. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The club has now announced that the rescheduled meeting against West Ham will take place on 28 September, but this time it will be at their usual ground Kingsmeadow.

The tickets from the old match are non-transferable to the new date, but are instead eligible for the soon-to-be announced fixture that will take its place.

Chelsea's statement read: "We will be updating fans on the next Chelsea Women match to be played at Stamford Bridge in the coming days. All supporters who purchased a ticket for last week’s postponed game against West Ham can transfer that ticket to the newly selected WSL match at the Bridge once it is announced.

"Alternatively, a full refund can be claimed no later than 48 hours prior to the updated fixture date."

Chelsea women during their fixture at Stamford Bridge versus Tottenham. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea women haven't played at the club's main stadium since 2019 when they took on Tottenham Hotspur, so fans will be happy to know that they are still getting their return to the Bridge.

