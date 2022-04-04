Chelsea Won't 'Do Anything Special' to Prepare for Real Madrid Champions League Clash

Chelsea will not 'do anything special' to prepare for their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening, manager Thomas Tuchel has said.

The two sides faced off in the semi-final of the same competition last season, as Tuchel's boys got the better of their Spanish opponents.

This season, however, Los Blancos are back and hope to 'get revenge' on the European champions, as the Athletic reports.

As quoted by the Irish Examiner, Tuchel revealed his side don't need to 'do anything special' to prepare for Real Madrid, despite having lost 4-1 to Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.

“A win is always most helpful when preparing for the next match, so now it is a bit harder because we have to digest a big loss, and one we didn't see coming.

“We will find a way to digest it and prepare for Real Madrid, but we don't need to do anything special, do crazy stuff or give crazy speeches.

"We need to rely on the things that we have built throughout the season, rely on our routines, and refocus on them.

“It does not matter if (the opponent) is a big name or not. There are only tough matches out there for us in the final weeks of the season and that is good news.”

When speaking to Chelsea TV after his side's league loss on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel stressed that he needs to understand what went wrong to assess his game plan for the match ahead.

"Everybody knows what we have to do, where we come from and what can happen in football, to be prepared. My concern is not Wednesday (vs Real Madrid), I'm still in this game and need to understand what went on."



