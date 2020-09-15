SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Gary Neville: Chelsea won't win the league with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal

Matt Debono

Chelsea will not win the league with Kepa Arrizabalaga as their goalkeeper, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville. 

Kepa was given the nod by Frank Lampard to start the league opener against Brighton on Monday, which saw the Blues claim a 3-1 win to begin the new campaign with a victory. 

After being heavily criticised last season - which saw him be dropped on several occasions - Kepa came underfire again on Monday. 

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea (24)

For Brighton's equaliser, the Spaniard let Leandro Trossard's effort slip under him after the Belgian fired from the edge of the area.

And Sky Sports' Gary Neville believes Chelsea will not win the league with the 25-year-old as their no.1. 

"You won’t win the league with a keeper who is letting goals in from outside his box, doesn’t dominate his area, concedes from set pieces, it’s not going to happen," said Neville.

Lampard insisted he was happy with Kepa after he showed more confidence against the Seagulls. 

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea (25)

"I am very happy with Kepa," said Lampard. "With the shot I’m not sure if he could’ve done any better. But I saw a bit more confidence in how he was playing.

"Kepa is here, he’s our keeper and I’m happy with him. If we are bringing in competition, it will be competition. That’s the nature of Chelsea and it goes throughout the squad." 

Chelsea are believed to be on the verge of signing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, however Lampard remained tight-lipped.

"I can't confirm that. That's news to me as I've been preparing for the game. but I won't talk about players from other clubs."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reece James reacts to scoring first Premier League goal after screamer against Brighton

Reece James was delighted to score his first goal in the Premier League during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton.

Matt Debono

Revealed: What Rennes initially demanded from Chelsea for Edouard Mendy

Rennes' initial demands to Chelsea for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer have been revealed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will improve against Liverpool, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard says his side will continue to improve after their 3-1 win against Brighton in their opening league encounter of the season.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea kicked off their 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 win away to Graham Potter's Brighton.

Jevans99

Frank Lampard 'very happy' with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard has insisted he is 'very happy' with Kepa Arrizabalaga amid speculation that Chelsea are on the verge of signing a new goalkeeper this summer.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner: Chelsea debut against Brighton was 'really fun'

Timo Werner has given his assessment of his Chelsea debut which saw the Blues win 3-1 in their opening league game of the 2020/21 season.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Kai Havertz and Timo Werner's Chelsea debuts

Frank Lampard has reflected on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz' debuts for the club during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night in their opening game of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner delivers injury update after knee collision during Chelsea's 3-1 win vs Brighton

Timo Werner has declared himself fit for Chelsea's first home match of the new season on Sunday against Liverpool.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard offers Christian Pulisic injury update

Frank Lampard has revealed why Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Player Ratings: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea began their 2020/21 Premier League season with a 3-1 win against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night.

Matt Debono