Chelsea will not win the league with Kepa Arrizabalaga as their goalkeeper, according to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Kepa was given the nod by Frank Lampard to start the league opener against Brighton on Monday, which saw the Blues claim a 3-1 win to begin the new campaign with a victory.

After being heavily criticised last season - which saw him be dropped on several occasions - Kepa came underfire again on Monday.

For Brighton's equaliser, the Spaniard let Leandro Trossard's effort slip under him after the Belgian fired from the edge of the area.

And Sky Sports' Gary Neville believes Chelsea will not win the league with the 25-year-old as their no.1.

"You won’t win the league with a keeper who is letting goals in from outside his box, doesn’t dominate his area, concedes from set pieces, it’s not going to happen," said Neville.

Lampard insisted he was happy with Kepa after he showed more confidence against the Seagulls.

"I am very happy with Kepa," said Lampard. "With the shot I’m not sure if he could’ve done any better. But I saw a bit more confidence in how he was playing.

"Kepa is here, he’s our keeper and I’m happy with him. If we are bringing in competition, it will be competition. That’s the nature of Chelsea and it goes throughout the squad."

Chelsea are believed to be on the verge of signing goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, however Lampard remained tight-lipped.

"I can't confirm that. That's news to me as I've been preparing for the game. but I won't talk about players from other clubs."

