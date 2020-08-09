Frank Lampard believes Chelsea remain a 'work in progress' after reflecting on his first season in charge at the club.

Chelsea's 2019/20 campaign came to an end on Saturday after they exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage following a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich.

But overall, it's a season which Lampard, his staff and his squad can take many positives out of after they clinched a top-four spot and made their way into the final of the FA Cup, albeit ending as runners-up.

A transfer ban to contend with, handing youngsters chances in the first-team from the academy, and most notably losing their star man last summer in Eden Hazard, Lampard wasn't dealt with the easiest of cards heading into the Chelsea job.

The Blues head coach has reflected on the season and states it's a 'work in progress' in west London and they are now looking to improve on their first season together next season.

"It's not a slight work in progress, it is a work in progress," Lampard said. "It is not the norm for Chelsea. In the last 20 years we had players, teams with prime [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa, prime [Petr] Cech, [John] Terry and [Didier] Drogba.

Chelsea will be looking to improve on the defence next term after conceding 79 goals in all competitions this season - their worst on average since the 1990/91 season.

"Competing for the Premier League title year on year, getting to finals and semi-finals regularly. We know that's not the case [now].

"We lost the best player in the league pretty much in Eden Hazard. People would not normally commend coming fourth for Chelsea, we want more but the feeling is we have achieved something with the group we have.

"Now is the time to think where we can improve."

