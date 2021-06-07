Chelsea 'Working Intensely' to Sign Erling Haaland This Summer

Chelsea are actively working on a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side want a new centre-forward this summer and Haaland is among a three-man shortlist. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have also been eyed.

Haaland bagged 41 goals in 41 games in the 2020/21 season and has attracted interest from all over Europe including the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City two of the clubs showing interest.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Reports in Spain have suggested Dortmund want £172 million if they were to part ways with the Norwegian this summer, with his £68 million release clause not becoming active until next summer.

And a new report from Jan Aage Fjortoft claims that Chelsea are 'working intensely' to sign Haaland this summer.

He states that the club see him as the 'missing player' to boost them to become Premier League title challengers next season.

Chelsea are confident a deal can be struck with the German club but it will take a very high fee for a deal to be negotiated and agreed.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

It is thought the main obstacle in any deal being finalised would be the wage structure.

Haaland is yet to look at his future in Germany after he confirmed last week he wasn't in a position to comment.

“I have not taken a position on that (his future). After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season."

