Chelsea 'Working Intensely' to Sign Erling Haaland This Summer

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea 'Working Intensely' to Sign £172M-Rated Forward This Summer

Summer transfer plans are well underway in west London.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are actively working on a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side want a new centre-forward this summer and Haaland is among a three-man shortlist. Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku have also been eyed. 

Haaland bagged 41 goals in 41 games in the 2020/21 season and has attracted interest from all over Europe including the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City two of the clubs showing interest.

sipa_33350868 (2)

Reports in Spain have suggested Dortmund want £172 million if they were to part ways with the Norwegian this summer, with his £68 million release clause not becoming active until next summer.

And a new report from Jan Aage Fjortoft claims that Chelsea are 'working intensely' to sign Haaland this summer.

He states that the club see him as the 'missing player' to boost them to become Premier League title challengers next season.

Chelsea are confident a deal can be struck with the German club but it will take a very high fee for a deal to be negotiated and agreed.

sipa_33350792

It is thought the main obstacle in any deal being finalised would be the wage structure.

Haaland is yet to look at his future in Germany after he confirmed last week he wasn't in a position to comment.

“I have not taken a position on that (his future). After this international break I will go on vacation, and then I will report for pre-season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

pjimage (11)
Transfer News

The Latest On Chelsea's Pursuit of Erling Haaland & Declan Rice, Future Of Tammy Abraham

sipa_33350868 (1)
Transfer News

Erling Haaland to Chelsea Latest: Blues Actively Pursuing Difficult Deal

sipa_33350895
News

Chelsea 'Working Intensely' to Sign Erling Haaland This Summer

1002781335
News

The 17 Chelsea Players at Euro 2020 This Summer

sipa_33350868 (2)
Transfer News

Dortmund Slap £172M Asking Price On Chelsea Target Erling Haaland

sipa_33523624 (1)
News

Antonio Rudiger Has Been Outstanding for Chelsea Since Tuchel's Arrival, Says Havertz

1002890298
News

Havertz: N'Golo Kante a Great Person, Personality & Footballer

sipa_33456821 (1)
News

Jose Mourinho: Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount Proved Me Wrong