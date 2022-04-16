Skip to main content
Chelsea Yet to Learn Fate of Two Key Crystal Palace Stars for FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea are yet to learn the fate of two key Crystal Palace players as they prepare for their FA Cup semi-final. 

The Blues will travel to Wembley Stadium on Sunday to face the Eagles as they look to reach the final for the third consecutive season. 

It will be the third time Thomas Tuchel's side have faced the South London outfit this season, with Chelsea winning on both previous occasions. 

imago1011169456h

Palace boss Patrick Vieira spoke to the media ahead of the clash, via football.london, and provided an update on the fitness statuses of Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise.

"Tyrick and Michael have had some individual training and a little more today. We have to wait until tomorrow but they'll only get involved if they're 100% fit."

Tuchel confirmed that Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi are still out for the Blues, but Romelu Lukaku made a return to training.

He also spoke on his side's opponents on Sunday as he said: “The constant level on which they are playing, high level of energy, commitment. They are playing throughout the season in the same way. 

imago1010804364h

"It is a big belief, a real team effort, very close to the coach. They are calming the club down, calming the situation down which was not easy with so many players leaving before the season. 

"Did a fantastic job, created a very energetic team full of individual quality and very, very dangerous counter-attacking team. A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one. 

For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley. We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity. They can create a certain atmosphere, especially at Selhurst Park but also at Wembley.”

imago1011243352h
