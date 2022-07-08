Chelsea Youngster Ian Maatsen Not Part of Squad For US Pre-Season Tour As He Attracts Premier League Interest

The 20-year-old has been excluding from manager Thomas Tuchel's US plans as the Blues travel to the States for two weeks.

As reported by football.london, the Dutch full-back has not been chosen to represent the Blues as they travel to American as part of their preparations for the 2022/23 season.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

On the tour, Chelsea are set to play games against Club America in Las Vegas, Nevada as well as play against fellow London side Arsenal in Orlando, Florida.

The young talent has been amongst the first team this week as he trains with the players not selected to represent their national sides in the UEFA Nations League.

But the player hasn't been named as part of the squad and so is expected to continue his pre-season work at Chelsea's training ground, Cobham unless things change.

IMAGO / PA Images

During the 2021/22 season, Maatsen was placed on loan to Coventry. During his time there, he appeared 42 times for the club and was even awarded the side's Young Player of the Year.

It is understood that the Dutchman turned down a move to Eredivisie side Feyenoord this transfer window, and it is rumoured that there are Premier League outfits vying for the star's attention.

