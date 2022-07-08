Skip to main content

Chelsea Youngster Ian Maatsen Not Part of Squad For US Pre-Season Tour As He Attracts Premier League Interest

The 20-year-old has been excluding from manager Thomas Tuchel's US plans as the Blues travel to the States for two weeks.

As reported by football.london, the Dutch full-back has not been chosen to represent the Blues as they travel to American as part of their preparations for the 2022/23 season.

Ian Maatsen Chelsea Under21

On the tour, Chelsea are set to play games against Club America in Las Vegas, Nevada as well as play against fellow London side Arsenal in Orlando, Florida.

The young talent has been amongst the first team this week as he trains with the players not selected to represent their national sides in the UEFA Nations League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But the player hasn't been named as part of the squad and so is expected to continue his pre-season work at Chelsea's training ground, Cobham unless things change.

Ian Maatsen

During the 2021/22 season, Maatsen was placed on loan to Coventry. During his time there, he appeared 42 times for the club and was even awarded the side's Young Player of the Year.

It is understood that the Dutchman turned down a move to Eredivisie side Feyenoord this transfer window, and it is rumoured that there are Premier League outfits vying for the star's attention.

 Read More Chelsea News

News

Chelsea Ace Hakim Ziyech Makes Announcement About His Future On Instagram

By Kieran Neller53 minutes ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Barcelona Have Made an 'Improved' Bid for Chelsea Target Raphinha

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in Negotiations With Matthijs de Ligt, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde & Kalidou Koulibaly

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Still Waiting On Raphinha Decision Despite Barcelona’s Interest

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona's Deals To Try Sign Cesar Azpilicueta And Marcos Alonso has Be Chelsea's Breakthrough In The Race To Sign Frenkie De Jong

By Connor Dossi-White6 hours ago
James
News

Report: Chelsea Set To Offer Young Star Reece James A New Contract Despite European Interest

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Transfer News

Report: Dutch Defender Nathan Ake Has Begun Advanced Talks With Chelsea

By Connor Dossi-White9 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfer News

Top 7 Chelsea Transfer Rumours So Far This Summer From De Jong to Ronaldo

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago