Chelsea Youngster Levi Colwill on Training Under Thomas Tuchel: 'It Doesn't Really Mean Much'

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill, who is currently on loan at Huddersfield Town, has discussed how pressure is making him 'shine more' ahead of debut season in mens football.

The defender sealed a season-long loan move to the Terriers, following in the path of Trevoh Chalobah who has had previous experience in the Championship.

Speaking ahead of Huddersfield Town's first-round Carabao Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday, Colwill discussed his time so far at Chelsea.

The defender had been part of Thomas Tuchel's first team training on several occassions and is the next in the line of academy graduates that could be set to feature for Chelsea in the long run.

Speaking on training with the first team at Cobham, the youngster said: “Training with the first team was a very good thing but in the long run it won’t really mean much to me unless I prove myself day in, day out in such a good league.

“There have been players at Chelsea that have trained with the first team but that’s the furthest they go. The label of promising talent doesn’t really mean much to me.”

The 18-year-old has penned a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge before moving to play in the Championship with the Terriers.

Colwill is excited to prove his doubters wrong as he embarks on his first move away from Stamford Bridge to get regular first team minutes.

“Pressure makes me shine more,” Colwill added. “It creates more haters in a way and makes more people not believe in you. I just love proving to people that I’m not what they think.”

