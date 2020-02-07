Chelsea's 25-man squad for remainder of Premier League season confirmed

Frank Lampard has named his squad which will take Chelsea through until the end of the season in the Premier League.

The Blues are in a battle to clinch a Champions League spot come the end of the season, and rookie Frank Lampard currently has his side in pole position.

Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, he was unable to name any new signings amongst his squad for the run-in until the end of the season due to Chelsea failing to acquire any new talent in January.

Chelsea have Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy and Davide Zappacosta in their 25-man squad, however none of the trio will feature due to currently being out on loan.

Confirmed 25-man squad by the Premier League:

Abraham, Tammy*

Alonso Mendoza, Marcos

Arrizabalaga Revuelta, Kepa

Azpilicueta Tanco, Cesar

Bakayoko, Tiemoue

Barkley, Ross*

Batshuayi, Michy

Borges Da Silva, Willian

Caballero Lazcano, Wilfredo Daniel

Christensen, Andreas Bodtker*

Giroud, Olivier

Jorge Luiz, Frello Filho

Kante, Ngolo

Kovacic, Mateo

Loftus Cheek, Ruben*

Nunes Nascimento, Robert Kenedy

Palmieri Dos Santos, Emerson

Rodriguez Ledesma, Pedro Eliezer

Rudiger, Antonio

Tomori, Fikayo*

Zappacosta, Davide

Zouma, Kurt Happy

* Homegrown players

Notable U21 players

Anjorin, Faustino Adebola Rasheed

Cumming, James Andrew

Gilmour, Billy Clifford

Guehi, Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israel

Hudson-Odoi, Callum James

James, Reece

Maatsen, Ian

Mount, Mason

Pulisic, Christian Mate

Frank Lampard will have to cope with those that started the journey with him at the start of the season until the end of the season, before he can get his hands on any new additions in the summer.

