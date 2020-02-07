Chelsea's 25-man squad for remainder of Premier League season confirmed
Matt Debono
Frank Lampard has named his squad which will take Chelsea through until the end of the season in the Premier League.
The Blues are in a battle to clinch a Champions League spot come the end of the season, and rookie Frank Lampard currently has his side in pole position.
Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, he was unable to name any new signings amongst his squad for the run-in until the end of the season due to Chelsea failing to acquire any new talent in January.
Chelsea have Tiemoue Bakayoko, Kenedy and Davide Zappacosta in their 25-man squad, however none of the trio will feature due to currently being out on loan.
Confirmed 25-man squad by the Premier League:
----------
Abraham, Tammy*
Alonso Mendoza, Marcos
Arrizabalaga Revuelta, Kepa
Azpilicueta Tanco, Cesar
Bakayoko, Tiemoue
Barkley, Ross*
Batshuayi, Michy
Borges Da Silva, Willian
Caballero Lazcano, Wilfredo Daniel
Christensen, Andreas Bodtker*
Giroud, Olivier
----------
WATCH: Olivier Giroud didn't get the move away from Chelsea in January as he wished.
----------
Jorge Luiz, Frello Filho
Kante, Ngolo
Kovacic, Mateo
Loftus Cheek, Ruben*
Nunes Nascimento, Robert Kenedy
Palmieri Dos Santos, Emerson
Rodriguez Ledesma, Pedro Eliezer
Rudiger, Antonio
Tomori, Fikayo*
Zappacosta, Davide
Zouma, Kurt Happy
* Homegrown players
----------
Notable U21 players
Anjorin, Faustino Adebola Rasheed
Cumming, James Andrew
Gilmour, Billy Clifford
Guehi, Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israel
Hudson-Odoi, Callum James
James, Reece
Maatsen, Ian
Mount, Mason
Pulisic, Christian Mate
----------
Frank Lampard will have to cope with those that started the journey with him at the start of the season until the end of the season, before he can get his hands on any new additions in the summer.
----------
----------