Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Takes '100% Responsibility' for Mistake Against Arsenal

Andreas Christensen has admitted that he takes '100% responsibility' for his mistake in Chelsea's clash against Arsenal that saw the Gunners go ahead early on in their 4-2 win.

Eddie Nketiah pounced to score his first of his brace whilst Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka added goals to see the three points return to the Emirates.

Speaking after the match, via Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Christensen took full responsibility for his performance and mistake.

IMAGO / Focus Images

He said: “I take 100% responsibility on my shoulders for the first goal, it was my mistake, but luckily for me we got back into the game quite quickly through Timo’s goal.”

The Dane continued to discuss Chelsea's mistakes throughout the match as Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta were also at fault for goals.

"We kept making mistakes though & it’s hard to keep bouncing back. I think we have to take a look at ourselves in the mirror because that performance wasn’t good enough & we know we can play a lot better than that," he continued.

"We can only blame ourselves for this result. We know we are better than this and for me personally, I know I can perform so much better than I what I showed. We need to pick our heads up and go again now.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The defender was withdrawn at half-time in the clash, with Thomas Tuchel revealing he asked to be taken off.

"He said he couldn't continue," responded Tuchel over the half-time change.

"He had some problems. It's a very, very difficult pitch here. It's not to our favour. The ball bounces awkwardly."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube