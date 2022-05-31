Skip to main content

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign.

The 29-year-old is set to depart the Blues at the end of the season.

Rudiger has now been named in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season before he departs, likely to be to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos lifted the trophy after a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the final in Paris, with Rudiger set to join Carlo Ancelotti's side in the summer.

Several of his soon-to-be teammates have been named in the Team of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign.

Former Blue Thibaut Courtois was named as the goalkeeper in the team after making 55 saves in the tournament, putting in a Man of the Match display against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the final.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rudiger partners Virgil Van Dijk in defence, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold on either side.

imago1011647111h

Luka Modric, Fabinho and another former Blue, Kevin De Bruyne, make up the midfield as no more Chelsea players were named in the XI.

Karim Benzema, who scored a hattrick against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, leads the line as his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr was named in the side along with Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea will be hoping that they have more players in the team next season as they look to be successful in their pursuit for the European trophy in the 2022/23 campaign under Thomas Tuchel.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Chelsea's Valuation of Romelu Lukaku Revealed Amid Inter Milan Interest

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011940324h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku 'Pushing Hard' for Inter Milan Return

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0022961931h
News

'I Would've Gone Elsewhere' - Alexandre Pato's Honest Assessment of Chelsea Spell

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012051893h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would Only Let Romelu Lukaku Join Inter On Loan With €70M Purchase Obligation

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012215332h (1)
Transfer News

Revealed: 5 Attacking Targets for Chelsea Ahead of Thomas Tuchel's Rebuild

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012327910h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Considering Move for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012051911h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prepared to Allow Marcos Alonso to Depart Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012115250h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku Prepared to Take 50% Pay Cut to Re-Join Inter Milan

By Nick Emms4 hours ago