Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has heaped praise on his teammate N'Golo Kante as the German is set to depart the club on a free transfer, with a move to Real Madrid looking likely.

The 29-year-old has been a teammate of Kante since he joined the club in 2017, with the French international making a move from Leicester City the previous season.

Speaking to the Player's Tribune, Rudiger praised his teammate ahead of his Chelsea departure.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the midfielder, Rudiger labelled him as authentic, discussing his choice of cars as he praised the humble Frenchman.

"Everything with NG is authentic," he said. "Even the Mini Cooper — people laugh about it, but there is a real story behind it.

"Of course, the boys always joke with him about it, but I am telling you — this man is so polite that he just tells you what you want to hear."

Rudiger continued to reveal that his younger teammates have often tried to convince Kante to change his automobile and don a sportier version.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Someone will say, 'NG, you know what car is really cool? A Mercedes, bro. I can see you whippin’ a black Mercedes'," he continued.

"And NG will just look at them genuinely and say, 'Yes, O.K. We will think about it. Thank you, that’s a good idea.' But he’s just playing with you! At the end of the day, you know that you’re going to be seeing that Mini at the training ground for the next 10 years."

Rudiger finalised by labelling Kante as more than humble, concluding by stating: "There is humble. And there is humble. And then there is NG."

