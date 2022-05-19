Antonio Rudiger has been pictured saying his farwell to patients and staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where he paid regular visits to during his time in London, ahead of a move to Real Madrid.

The defender is leaving Chelsea upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, with Real Madrid thought to be the destination.

Rudiger has now been pictured saying his goodbyes at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, via Nizaar Kinsella.

The German has supported the hospital during his time in London, having joined Chelsea back in 2017 under Antonio Conte.

His five-year affiliation with the Blues is coming to an end and it is clear that the defender will be missed both on and off the field around London.

Tuchel revealed after his side's 1-0 win against West Ham that Rudiger would be departing Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

The Chelsea head coach admitted that nobody likes the fact that he is set to depart.

"I don’t think anybody likes it. He is a huge factor in our one and a half seasons together," he said.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"He gives confidence in the dressing room, a great character and leader. He is available for 90% of the matches and plays on an outstanding level and gives confidence if you play next to him, around him. He takes sometimes the focus towards him, away from others, takes and loves responsibility.

"I don’t think anybody likes this decision. We have to accept it and will accept it. Like it or not, there will be life at Chelsea after Toni. For him and for us it is the most important thing to end like it started and has been, on the highest level. This is where the focus needs to be.”

Chelsea will look to replace both the ability and character of Rudiger in the upcoming transfer window.

