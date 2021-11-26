Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Breaks Silence Following Injury Against Juventus

Author:

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has broken his silence after being forced off with an injury against Juventus in midweek.

The injury looks to be a bad one, with Chilwell being ruled out for a minimum of six weeks.

Taking to Instagram, Chilwell has reacted to the lay-off.

He wrote: "Very frustrating picking up an injury in a moment like this when I am really enjoying my football and playing in this team. I will do everything I can to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you for all the messages of support."

This comes after Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said that they will focus on the next six weeks before making a decision on Chilwell's return.

Read More

“We need to talk about it again in six weeks, maybe we don’t because everything is fine," he said. "This would be the best case, then there is a worse case and some shades of grey in between. 

"We have to wait. It doesn’t help if we now speak about worst case scenarios because there is a best case scenario. The decision is made, the next weeks will give direction. If there are updates we will give you updates but this is what we have now.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008213197h (2)
News

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Breaks Silence Following Injury Against Juventus

36 seconds ago
imago1007395008h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow in Erling Haaland Transfer Pursuit

15 minutes ago
imago1008115695h
News

Tuchel Confirms Double Chelsea Injury Blow as Kovacic & Kante Ruled Out of Man United Clash

45 minutes ago
imago1008211727h
News

Reece James Reveals Chelsea's Aim in Champions League This Season

1 hour ago
imago1008209801h (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Manchester United: Loftus-Cheek Replaces Kante as Azpilicueta Returns

1 hour ago
imago0049653261h
News

Chelsea Legend Petr Cech Delivers Verdict Ahead of Manchester United Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008213182h
News

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Fulfill His Potential at Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago1005564873h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

3 hours ago