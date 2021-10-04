Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Replaces Reece James in England Squad

There has been a swap for the Blues on international duty as Ben Chilwell replaces Reece James for England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The news comes after Thomas Tuchel ruled James out of national duty.

It has now been confirmed that the Chelsea stars have swapped places for the upcoming games.

SIPA USA

The news comes after Gareth Southgate, the England manager, set a challenge to Chilwell to earn his place back in the England squad.

He said: "I said to Ben after the tournament that I knew it would have been a hard experience.

"What he must do now is fight to get back in.

"You have to roll your sleeves up and show your character. He needs to fight his way back in Chelsea's team."

Sipa USA

Chilwell featured and scored for the Blues against Southampton, earning him a recall as James is unable to travel due to injury.

Tuchel previously expressed his surprise regarding James' call-up.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"When I saw it (the call up) I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool.

"I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube