October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Replaces Reece James in England Squad

A Blue for a Blue.
Author:

There has been a swap for the Blues on international duty as Ben Chilwell replaces Reece James for England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The news comes after Thomas Tuchel ruled James out of national duty.

It has now been confirmed that the Chelsea stars have swapped places for the upcoming games.

1006858344

The news comes after Gareth Southgate, the England manager, set a challenge to Chilwell to earn his place back in the England squad.

He said: "I said to Ben after the tournament that I knew it would have been a hard experience.

"What he must do now is fight to get back in.

"You have to roll your sleeves up and show your character. He needs to fight his way back in Chelsea's team."

sipa_35374462 (1)

Chilwell featured and scored for the Blues against Southampton, earning him a recall as James is unable to travel due to injury.

Tuchel previously expressed his surprise regarding James' call-up.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"When I saw it (the call up) I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team with England because right now he trains in the pool.

"I was quite surprised he was selected for the England football team. This will not happen as he is training in the pool right now.

"My understanding from the last information is that he cannot go. It must be a misunderstanding, nothing else."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

crystal-palace-v-chelsea-premier-league
News

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Replaces Reece James in England Squad

45 seconds ago
sipa_35374569 (1)
News

Ben Chilwell Admits He is 'Never Satisfied' and 'Can Keep Improving' Following Chelsea Recall

20 minutes ago
sipa_35374466 (1)
News

Revealed: Chelsea Squad Worth £809M - Third Highest in Europe's Top 5 Leagues

45 minutes ago
sipa_35339877
Transfer News

Report: AS Monaco's Name Asking Price for Chelsea, Liverpool & Juventus Target Aurelien Tchouameni

1 hour ago
sipa_35374569 (2)
News

'Up There With My Best Goals' - Ben Chilwell Reflects on Southampton Strike

1 hour ago
sipa_35373115
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Accepts Yellow Card After Touchline Outburst During Southampton Win

2 hours ago
sipa_34785641
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Face Competition From Juventus & Liverpool for Aurelien Tchouameni

2 hours ago
sipa_35376202 (3)
News

Revealed: Ben Chilwell's Positive Response to Lack of Chelsea Minutes

3 hours ago