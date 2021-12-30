'I Feel Very Positive' - Chelsea Left-Back Chilwell Remains Hopeful Following ACL Surgery

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has delivered a positive message following 'a successful op' on the ACL injury he suffered in November.

The England international suffered the injury in his side's 4-0 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Despite positive news suggesting he may be able to make a return in January, recent news of his operation has meant he may be out for the remainder of the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 25-year-old took to his Instagram on Thursday to reassure fans of his successful ACL operation and that he would be back in action as soon as possible.

“I am on the way home from a successful op. I feel very positive and motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you for all the support.”

In his absence, the Blues have suffered a selection headache, with their only left-back option being Marcos Alonso.

As a result, the club are reportedly looking to dip their heads into the market in the January transfer window in search of a new left-back option, having already trialled the likes of Reece James and Saul Niguez there.

Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez and Nicolas Tagliafico have all been linked with the west London side, with the Everton left-back seen as the most likely option.

Digne has fallen out of favour under Rafa Benitez and is expected to leave the club swiftly.

