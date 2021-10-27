    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Revealed: Chelsea's Brutal November & December Fixture Schedule Revealed after Carabao Cup Progression

    Author:

    Chelsea have learned their fixture schedule for the remainder of 2021 following their Carabao Cup progression into the quarter-finals.

    Thomas Tuchel's side have 15 games left to play this year as they sealed a last eight spot to ensure they play the maximum amount of games possible.

    High flying in the Premier League at the top of the table, second in their Champions League group, as well as still going strong in the Carabao Cup, the next two months could be season defining months for the Blues. 

    sipa_35777844

    If they come out unscathed and their hopes and chances of lifting silverware will increase significantly. Tuchel will be hoping for injuries to ware off and to have a fully fit squad for the busy schedule.

    Chelsea will also not be disrupted by the Club World Cup that was due to be played in December after it was postponed until early 2022. 

    Nevertheless, it's a busy time for the Blues coming up and they will need their whole squad to be ready when called upon.

    "I just said that now we have nine or 10 games in December," said Tuchel post Southampton. "That’s our own fault but we hate to lose. We go out and play to win."

    sipa_35009438 (3)

    Here is Chelsea's confirmed calendar for the rest of 2021:

    October 30: Newcastle United (a)

    November 2: Malmo (a)

    November 6: Burnley (h)

    November 20: Leicester City (a)

    November 23: Juventus (h)

    November 28: Manchester United (a)

    December 1: Watford (a)

    December 4: West Ham (a)

    December 8: Zenit St Petersburg (a)

    December 11: Leeds United (h)

    December 16: Everton (h)

    December 19: Wolves (a)

    December 21/22: Carabao Cup quarter-finals

    December 26: Aston Villa (a)

    December 29: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35184698 (4)
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea's Brutal November & December Fixture Schedule Revealed after Carabao Cup Progression

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35776624 (2)
    Features/Opinions

    'Positive Steps' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict on Saul Niguez's Return vs Southampton

    21 minutes ago
    sipa_35318699
    Transfer News

    Report: David Alaba Snubbed 'Important Offer' From Chelsea for Real Madrid Switch

    1 hour ago
    pjimage (61)
    Transfer News

    Report: Borussia Dortmund Keeping Tabs on Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35706507
    Transfer News

    Report: Fluminense Interested in Signing Thiago Silva on Free Transfer

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel x Christensen
    News

    'This Is the Next Step' - Thomas Tuchel Sets Challenge for Andreas Christensen

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35775272 (1)
    Features/Opinions

    'Cut Our losses & Get Some Money in January' - Chelsea Fans Deliver Verdict On Hakim Ziyech's Display vs Southampton

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35777319
    News

    Kepa Arrizabalaga Delivers Southampton Verdict After Chelsea Penalty Heroics

    3 hours ago