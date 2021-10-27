Revealed: Chelsea's Brutal November & December Fixture Schedule Revealed after Carabao Cup Progression

Chelsea have learned their fixture schedule for the remainder of 2021 following their Carabao Cup progression into the quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel's side have 15 games left to play this year as they sealed a last eight spot to ensure they play the maximum amount of games possible.

High flying in the Premier League at the top of the table, second in their Champions League group, as well as still going strong in the Carabao Cup, the next two months could be season defining months for the Blues.

If they come out unscathed and their hopes and chances of lifting silverware will increase significantly. Tuchel will be hoping for injuries to ware off and to have a fully fit squad for the busy schedule.

Chelsea will also not be disrupted by the Club World Cup that was due to be played in December after it was postponed until early 2022.

Nevertheless, it's a busy time for the Blues coming up and they will need their whole squad to be ready when called upon.

"I just said that now we have nine or 10 games in December," said Tuchel post Southampton. "That’s our own fault but we hate to lose. We go out and play to win."

Here is Chelsea's confirmed calendar for the rest of 2021:

October 30: Newcastle United (a)

November 2: Malmo (a)

November 6: Burnley (h)

November 20: Leicester City (a)

November 23: Juventus (h)

November 28: Manchester United (a)

December 1: Watford (a)

December 4: West Ham (a)

December 8: Zenit St Petersburg (a)

December 11: Leeds United (h)

December 16: Everton (h)

December 19: Wolves (a)

December 21/22: Carabao Cup quarter-finals

December 26: Aston Villa (a)

December 29: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

