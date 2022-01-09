Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi 'Delighted' With Goal Against Chesterfield

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was delighted with his goal against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round.

The Blues came out 5-1 victors, with Hudson-Odoi grabbing the second goal early on as they knocked out their non-league opponents.

Speaking after the match to Chelsea's Fifth Stand App, Hudson-Odoi discussed his goal against the Spireites.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked to describe the goal, Hudson-Odoi said: "As I ran inside I was looking for an option to pass but I said to myself let's just go for goal. I could see the keeper was a bit more to one side so I whipped it as much as possible.

"I was delighted it paid off."

The winger was on fine form, being the danger man for Chelsea down the left wing as he was unlucky not to add to his goal.

"I was told to be wide and be direct and create as many chances as possible. I said to myself I have to try and create, be aggressive on one v ones and win your battle every time." he continued.

IMAGO / PA Images

In scoring his goal, the 21-year-old secured an impressive statistic for his side.

Hudson-Odoi has now contributed to more FA Cup goals (four goals and four assists) than any other Chelsea player since his debut in the competition back in 2018.

The youngster came on as a substitute against Newcastle United under Maurizio Sarri and has since gone on to be one of the most impressive Blues in the tournament.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube