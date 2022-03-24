Cesar Azpilicueta on 'Unfamiliar' 2022 World Cup in Qatar During Winter

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that it will be unusual to play in a World Cup during the winter months and half-way through a Premier League campaign as he sets his sights on Qatar 2022 with Spain.

It is unclear as to whether the Blues captain will still be at the Club by the time the World Cup comes around, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

Speaking to Chelsea's website, Azpilicueta discussed the upcoming international tournament.

IMAGO / Belga

He admitted: "A winter World Cup at the end of the year is going to be something new and unfamiliar, but we have to adapt. There will only be one week of training camp before the first game, which is why these international weeks when the group get together are becoming more and more important.

"Other teams are playing for qualification, we qualified already in Seville against Sweden. We have to continue improving in each training session and we have a magnificent opportunity ahead of us to keep building when we play two friendlies with the national team at home in front of our fans.

"There is great competition to be part of this group. The group here is working very well and we all want to be part of the national team for the World Cup. We want to show what we can do and continue to grow as a team."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But first, he must complete the season with Chelsea as they prepare to face off against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, as well as competing in the latter stages of the FA Cup.

The Blues will face Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace at Wembley in the semi-final, hoping to progress to the final and do one better than the previous two seasons and lift the trophy.